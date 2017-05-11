Chiltern, a leading global contract research organization, will host a complimentary Xtalks webinar, "Imaging Diagnostics and Theranostics: Meeting Clinical Development Challenges." The live session will feature thought leaders from Chiltern speaking about the new tools that have evolved in the imaging diagnostic and theranostic space and the opportunities they provide to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancers and other diseases.

The speakers include:

Prithul Bom, MBA, RAC, ASQ-CSQE, Senior Director of Scientific Affairs and Therapeutic Area Lead for Medical Devices Diagnostics

Lisa Moore, RN, PhD, Executive Director, Medical Devices Diagnostics Development

Jeffrey Joseph, Executive Director, Statistics

"Although challenges remain, this is an exciting time to be in clinical research," said Sapna Hornyak, MS, MBA, executive vice president, medical device diagnostics. "This presentation will introduce viewers to the diagnostic and theranostic agents currently under development and discuss the ways they are being implemented and utilized."

Among the key topics to be discussed are innovative tools for diagnostic imaging and treatment of cancers and other diseases, the regulatory expectations for these products, and the clinical development challenges they represent.

The webinar will take place May 17 at 10 a.m. (EDT). Register at ChilternWebinar.com. To learn more about this topic or get in touch with Chiltern's Medical Device Diagnostics team, visit Chiltern.com or schedule a meeting at the SNMMI 2017 Annual Meeting, June 10-14, in Denver, Colorado.

About Chiltern

