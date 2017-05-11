CCH Tagetik Announces IFRS Solution Portfolio

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Robust Solutions Designed to Meet Complex Compliance Requirements for IFRS 9, 15, 16, and 17

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer,a global provider of leading software solutions and information services for professionals, announced the availability of its IFRS solution portfolio, created to help finance teams meet the significantnewand evolvingreporting standards. CCH Tagetik IFRS 9, CCH Tagetik Revenue Accounting (IFRS 15), CCH Tagetik Lease Accounting (IFRS 16) and CCH Tagetik IFRS 17 solutions help professionals get compliant quickly, efficientlyand confidently. Thecompany also plans a series ofliveseminars globally to provide finance executives with insights on the new - and in many cases still evolving - reporting requirements, along with product demonstrations and opportunities for peer networking.

CCH Tagetik has long been recognized by analysts and industry experts for its commitment to supporting the most complex global and local financial regulations. The new requirements challenge Finance with providing more transparency and forward planning with collection and preparation of granular contract data from many disparate sources, applying new calculations, and reporting and disclosure of final results.The IFRS solution portfolio delivers significant benefits by providing a single solution, 'a single version of truth', for consistency and accuracy, a fast set-up, easy integration with legacy applications and source systems, and advanced reporting and disclosure features.

"Moving to a forward-looking approach, increasing transparency and improving disclosures requires a solution that will integrate quickly and easily while remaining flexible for future changes and be compliant at the same time," said Marco van der Kooij, Managing Director CCH Tagetik Benelux & Nordic. "In addition to providing a solution to tackle these challenges, we also want to share the information and insights our experts have collected through their research and industry collaboration. That is the goal of the IFRS seminars we will be hosting, thefirst of which will be held in June in Brussels."

CCH Tagetik's IFRS products include a contract data repository, compliant data models and calculations, and pre-configured workflows with built-in tool sets to easily prepare reports and disclosures. Clients can choose to implement in the cloud or on-premise and can configure the solutions to meet unique local reporting requirements.

"We have a dedicated team that focuses on learningthe details behind theseIFRS regulations. These experts then work with our product team to create robust, but very easy to implement and use solutions to addressspecificIFRS requirements," said Marco Pierallini, EVP Product, CCH Tagetik. "We are leveraging the same process we used in bringing our Solvency II solution, whichgained wide recognition and market share,to market; we expect these solutions to see comparable success and adoption."

The first in theCCH Tagetikcomplimentary IFRS seminarseriesis scheduled for Brussels on June 22nd, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Hotel Hilton Brussels.Future events in other cities will be postedhere.

Those interested in learning more about CCH Tagetik's IFRS solution portfolio can find product brochures, ebooks, and short videodemoshere.

