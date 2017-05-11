Trade Alert LLC: Trade Alert Enhances Option Alert Flow Monitor with FT Options Custom Calculated Theoretical Values, Boosting Accuracy and Awareness of Options Activity for Market Participants

Reliable reference values on millions of trades help identify buying and selling interest in real time, across hundreds of thousands of contracts on 15 markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Trade Alert LLC ("the Company"), a financial services software company providing specialized options flow analysis tools to institutions and active traders, today announced a platform-wide release of theoretical values calculated by best of breed and award winning analytics firm FT Options that provide unparalleled levels of transparency for participants in the highly automated and fragmented listed options markets.

Since 2005, Trade Alert has set the standard for options flow observation and analysis, pioneering real-time delivery of customized alerts for multi-market sweeps, unusual option volume conditions, complex orders and option trades tied to shares. Delivery via existing instant messenger channels streamlines workflow and results in the highest level of understanding and awareness, regardless of executing broker or exchange.

Henry Schwartz, Founder and President of Trade Alert noted, "Transparency builds confidence, and is one reason volume in the US Options markets has exploded in recent years. Tools for trading must evolve with the markets, and the integration of custom calculations from FT options has multiple benefits for our users. First of all, accurate theo values presented with execution data for trades, sweeps, and spreads augments our sophisticated side of market model, and illuminates mid-market trades that are often a mystery for market participants. Second, we can crunch data on millions of trades to quantify 'edge' and market quality across the spectrum of contracts listed."

Currently, most of the 900K option contracts listed on over 4000 underlyings are traded on up to 15 exchanges simultaneously. Smart routers are often used to shotgun orders to multiple venues and maximize liquidity, but transparency suffers in the process. The OptionAlert market monitor was created to help professionals make sense of market activity, and the introduction of theoretical values on trades as they occur is a notable enhancement.

Ahead of his State of the Industry presentation at the 2017 Options Industry Conference, Mr. Schwartz added, "Liquidity providers spend a great deal of time and money pricing options accurately. The calculations by FT Options are of the same caliber as those produced by well-known market makers and we are thrilled to let our clients enjoy reliable values without the technical and logistical burden of fitting vols and tweaking parameters all day. We process and store nearly 1.5 million trades per day and this additional information on every single print is a significant step forward as we strive for better information for traders, salespeople and end-users."

For more information or a free trial please visit: www.trade-alert.com.

About Trade Alert

Trade Alert, LLC is a software and services company focused on the synthesis and distribution of securities market intelligence to derivative professionals. Trade Alert systems combine low latency data with proprietary software and stream processing to deliver crucial market intelligence in real time to market participants from the largest Wall Street firms to independent traders worldwide. A commercial partnership with AOL permits unlimited delivery via AIM, while API and EOD files facilitate advanced integration.

Trade Alert is independent and unaffiliated with any broker, dealer, exchange, or trading entity.

About FT Options

FT Options is the premier volatility management platform that combines risk and volatility analytics with idea generation tools, providing an edge as you identify and act on profit opportunities. Featuring tremendous functionality out of the box, FT Options empowers risk decision makers with unparalleled, flexible, intuitive real-time tools for risk management and trade identification. The FT platform is made exponentially more powerful for buy or sell side options investment teams via our simple, customizable design and flexible deployment scenarios. Analytics are available through patent-pending GUI tools and a robust set of customizable APIs.

For more information, visit www.ftoptions.com

Sample analytics for free at wingman.ftoptions.com

Contact:

Ellen Spiro

Trade Alert LLC

1-212-372-8020 Ext 2

espiro@trade-alert.com

SOURCE: Trade Alert LLC