Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights notional(1) exercisable(2) April 19th, 2017 Shares: 70,888,284 70,888,284 70,874,327

(1) The notional voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights which are attached to all the shares, including those with no voting rights (statement in compliance with the article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority).

(2) The exercisable voting rights correspond to the total number of shares exercisable at shareholders' meetings. They are calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of actions, net of the shares with no voting rights (treasury shares…).

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages approximately €10bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff in its Paris, Milan, Brussels, London and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

