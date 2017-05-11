

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has established a special unit to address the nuclear and ballistic missile threat posed by North Korea.



CIA said the unit, named 'Korea Mission Center,' will harness the full resources, capabilities, and authorities of the Agency to keep an eye on the nuclear activities of the reclusive Communist country.



The new Mission Center draws on experienced officers from across the Agency and integrates them in one entity to bring their expertise and creativity to bear against the North Korea target.



A veteran CIA operations officer has been selected as the new Assistant Director for Korea and presides over the Mission Center. The Mission Center will work closely with the Intelligence Community and the entire U.S. national security community.



Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump spoke to his newly-elected South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and invited him to visit Washington.



The United States is mulling new diplomatic, security and economic sanctions targeting North Korea, which claims to be developing a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with an atomic warhead.



A bipartisan legislation introduced in the House of Representatives in March warns: 'Soon, many believe the Kim Jong Un regime will be able to target all 50 states and our Asian allies with a nuclear warhead.'



Pyongyang claims it is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, fitted with a nuclear warhead, that could reach the US mainland. Experts say the reclusive Communist nation may be able to reach such capability in this decade.



Recently, North Korea fired four rockets in what it termed as a rehearsal for an attack on US bases in Japan.



