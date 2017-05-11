Kostelanetz & Fink Expands to D.C.; Former Head of DOJ Tax Division and Former Assistant Chief of Criminal Enforcement to Launch New Washington Office

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP is pleased to announce that Caroline Ciraolo, former head of the U.S. Department of Justice's Tax Division, and Jay Nanavati, a former Assistant Chief of the Tax Division's Criminal Enforcement Section, have joined the firm as partners and founders of the firm's new Washington, D.C. office.

"We are very pleased to welcome Caroline and Jay as partners in the firm. Each brings a wealth of government experience and an impressive track record of producing winning strategies for their clients as defense counsel," said Bryan Skarlatos, managing partner of Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP. "After operating exclusively from New York for over sixty years, we are excited about launching the Washington, D.C. office as a natural enhancement to our government-oriented tax, regulatory and white collar criminal practice. Caroline and Jay areaccomplished and talented lawyers who will both deepen our bench and grow the firm's practice in the nation's capital."

Ms. Ciraolo and Mr. Nanavati will focus on complex and sophisticated civil tax controversies, including sensitive audits, administrative appeals, and litigation in in the U.S. Tax Court, federal district and appellate courts, and state tax tribunals; related tax advice, including advice on uncertain tax positions, financial reporting, claims for refund, amended returns, voluntary disclosures, and internal investigations; and representation of individuals and institutions in white collar and criminal tax investigations and prosecutions.

"I am delighted to join the talented and distinguished team at Kostelanetz & Fink, a firm with a national and international reputation for effectively and efficiently resolving their clients' most challenging problems. I look forward to providing the unique insights I developed inside and outside of the Justice Department," said Ms. Ciraolo.

Mr. Nanavati added "I am honored to join Kostelanetz & Fink. I have always held the firm's lawyers in great esteem for their commitment to providing their clients the finest legal services with creativity, efficiency and collegiality."

As Acting Assistant Attorney General, Ms. Ciraolo managed all aspects of Tax Division operations, including the Swiss Bank Program, which, under her leadership, held 80 Swiss financial institutions accountable for facilitating tax evasion by U.S. accountholders. Her tenure at the Department also was marked by increased civil and criminal employment tax enforcement and a focus on traditional tax crimes. Previously, Ms. Ciraolo practiced in Baltimore, Maryland, representing clients in all phases of state and federal civil and criminal tax controversies.

Mr. Nanavati spent more than a decade as a federal and state prosecutor, most recently serving as an Assistant Chief in the Tax Division's Criminal Enforcement Section for the Western Region. He joins Kostelanetz & Fink from a leading national law firm, where he maintained an international practice, focusing on white collar criminal defense and investigations. He represents individuals and entities facing complex investigations and prosecutions.

About Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP

Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP enjoys an unparalleled national reputation for representing clients in sensitive and high-stakes negotiations and controversies with government agencies, including tax audits and trials, regulatory investigations, white collar criminal defense and complex litigation. The Firm is dedicated to providing the finest legal services in all phases of representation, from factual development, through an audit or investigation, to trial or negotiated resolution. The Firm also maintains an active practice providing tax planning advice, estate planning and representation in government procurement and government contracting.

