Avoids need to parallel multiple fuses or over-spec industrial-type fuses to handle high currents

Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of UL approved high current, surface mount fuses in conjunction with the Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe 2017 Exhibition (Hall 7, Booth 335).

Designed for applications that require both a compact footprint and protection from ultra-high currents, the Nano2® 881 Series High Current SMD Fuses offer a single fuse solution up to 75VDC and are available in current ratings from 60A to 100A. These high current ratings eliminate the need to parallel multiple lower-rated fuses and to use larger, over-spec industrial-type fuses common ways circuit designers typically address applications that require fuses with high current ratings. The series includes the first 100A SMD fuse available on the market.

The 881 Series has minimal voltage drop and low temperature rise, which enhances power efficiency by optimizing thermal performance and minimizing power loss. With an operating range from -55°C to 100°C, 881 Series Fuses are suitable for use in existing operating environments. Their robust design enhances reliability and reduces susceptibility to temperature cycling and vibration effects.

Typical applications for the 881 Series in the data center market include blade servers, server chassis, backplane boards and line cards. Additional applications in the power system market include uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), base station power supplies, high power battery systems and power factor correction (PFC) in high-wattage power supplies.

"The 881 Series Fuse offers circuit designers a single fuse alternative for higher current applications where board space is extremely limited," said Daniel Wang, director, Global Product Management, Electronics Business Unit at Littelfuse. "Designers can conserve board space by replacing two parallel lower-rated fuses with just one 881 Series fuse."

Nano2® 881 Series Fuses offer these key benefits:

The combination of current ratings from 60A to 100A, a small footprint (12.5mm x 10mm) and low profile (6.8mm) makes the 881 Series an ideal compact, single fuse solution for high current application requirements.

Eliminates the need to parallel multiple lower-rated fuses or to over-spec industrial-type fuses. Also, reduces the amount of board space required for protection circuits in high wattage equipment.

The high interrupting rating at 1500A@75VDC suits a wide variety of applications.

Offers a faster opening time at 200% overload current (60 seconds max) than other industry solutions (typically 120 seconds), to ensure protection against overload and short circuit events.

