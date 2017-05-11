

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Uber's global expansion plans suffered a setback after an advisor to Europe's highest court recommended that the ride-hailing service be regulated as a transportation company.



The European case is focused on whether Uber and other ride-hailing services should be considered as transportation services or digital platforms that merely connect independent drivers and potential passengers.



According to Advocate General Maciej Szpunar at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, the Uber electronic platform, while innovative, falls within the field of transport. Uber can thus be required to obtain the necessary licenses and authorizations under national law.



Uber cannot claim the benefit of the principle of the freedom to provide services guaranteed by EU law for information society services, according to Szpunar.



'Uber cannot be regarded as a mere intermediary between drivers and passengers. In addition, in the context of the composite service offered by the Uber platform, it is undoubtedly transport (namely the service not provided by electronic means) which is the main supply and which gives the service meaning in economic terms,' Szpunar said in his opinion handed down Thursday.



The Advocate General concluded that, in relation to the supply of transport, the supply whereby passengers and drivers are connected with one another by electronic means is neither self-standing nor the main supply. Consequently, the service offered by Uber cannot be classified as an 'information society service'.



Moreover, Uber does not offer a ride-sharing service, since the destination is selected by the passenger and the driver is paid an amount which far exceeds the mere reimbursement of costs incurred, Szpunar added.



While the Advocate General's opinion handed down today is non-binding, ECJ rulings tend to follow the advice of the advocate general. A final ruling on the case is expected later this year.



If Uber is eventually designated as a transportation service, it would be subject to the strict labor and safety regulations that other taxi associations face in the European Union.



