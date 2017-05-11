

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, has asked the Justice Department to investigate President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.



In a letter sent to Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday, Chaffetz requested an expansion of an investigation of actions by the Justice Department and the FBI in advance of last year's elections.



'Previously I asked Inspector General Horowitz to review the FBI's actions in advance of the 2016 election,' Chaffetz said in a statement.



'Today I sent a letter urging IG Horowitz to expand the scope of his review to include the decision to fire Director Comey,' he added. 'I look forward to receiving the IG's findings.'



The request from Chaffetz comes after Trump's surprise decision to fire Comey was revealed by the White House on Tuesday.



Trump cited recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who based their recommendation in part on Comey's decision to publicize the results of the FBI's investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.



The move has generated considerable criticism, however, as it comes as Comey was leading an investigation of potential ties between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.



Democrats have argued that Comey's firing reinforces the need for a special prosecutor to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, although Republican leaders have rejected their demands.



