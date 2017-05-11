SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, today announced its new partnership with Fogo Data Centers, a leading provider of data hosting and cloud solutions to hospitals and medical groups throughout the United States.

Fogo Data Centers delivers advanced cloud hosting technologies and world-class customer service for growing enterprises nationwide. They deliver products and services through a network of owner-operated SOC II, HIPAA and PCI compliant regional data centers.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new collaboration with Fogo, a recognized leader in healthcare data management, including complex electronic medical record transitions for large healthcare providers," said Karl Johnson, SVP, Sales and Marketing for MTBC. He continued, "Since we provide related, but distinctly separate services, we believe we can each help each other enhance our value to both current and potential customers."

"We specialize in providing services to clients who are looking to enhance their IT infrastructure and partners seeking to increase revenue and provide expanded services to their end users," said William G. Esslinger, Jr., Fogo Data Centers' CEO. Esslinger added, "MTBC presents us with an exciting opportunity to develop synergies between our respective solutions, and we look forward to working together."

The partnership between MTBC and healthcare-centric Fogo Data Centers was officially launched on May 10, 2017. The respective firms will cross-market their services and collaborate on potential service offerings.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar terms and phrases.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on TWITTER, LINKEDIN and FACEBOOK.

SOURCE MTBC

Company and Investor Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.

bkorn@mtbc.com

732-873-5133



