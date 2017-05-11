With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on 10 May 2017, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on 12 May 2017.



ISIN IS0000026193 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company name Síminn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital before the decrease kr. 9.650.000.000 (9.650.000.000 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Decrease in share capital kr. 205.798.258 (205.798.258 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital following the kr. 9.444.201.742 (9.444.201.742 decrease shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of each share ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol SIMINN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 113958 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------