Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global civil aerospace simulation and training market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global civil aerospace simulation and training market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the money spent by each of the three regions (Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa [EMEA]; and Asia-Pacific [APAC]) into manufacturing and acquiring these FFSs and FSTDs. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the growth in commercial aircraft deliveries and demand for pilots. The rising growth in global aircraft deliveries has led to an increased demand for pilots which, in turn, is driving the demand for flight simulators and training devices. This was reflected when Canada-based CAE acquired contracts for 53 FFS sales for FY2016, exhibiting a 29% increase than FY2015.

One trend in the market is the Monopoly through M&A despite multiple stakeholders. A considerable monopoly exists in the market, making the market leaders dictate the terms and set the trend for tier 1 customers. Stakeholders, such as CAE, have become even more dominant in the global civil aerospace simulation and training market after the acquisition of LMCFT, which was previously the Netherlands-based Sim-Industries.



However, competitors, such as FlightSafety International, tend to focus on innovation directed toward cost-effectiveness to boost their market share. This is due to the capability of several simulator manufacturers to deliver high-performance FFS but falling short with respect to the economic viability. TRU Simulation + Training, a Textron company, also ventured into the market by acquiring assets from Opinicus and Mechtronix.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the Simulation skills may not suffice in real life crisis. Most simulator training involves controlling the aircraft moderately close to the ground, within the vicinity of certain airports, during the time of approach, landing, and take-off as well as initial departure. Though upset recognition and recovery practices are being included in most training schedules, loss-of-control inconveniences, mostly at high altitude, remain a challenge. Control failures have often resulted in the loss of lives in transport category aircraft.

Key vendors



CAE

FlightSafety International

L-3 Link Simulation & Training

St. Jude Medical

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Other prominent vendors



Airbus

ECA GROUP

FRASCA International

Lockheed Martin

SIMCOM Aviation Training

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by aircraft type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Impact of drivers



Part 10: Market challenges



Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3dp47/global_civil

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716