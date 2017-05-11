Text-to-Speech Market Worth 3.03 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Text-to- Speech Market by vertical (Healthcare, Enterprise, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Finance, Education, Retail & Other) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global text-to-speech market was valued at USD 1.30 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.21% between 2017 and 2022. Rising demand for handheld devices and increase in government spending for the education of differently abled persons are the major factors driving the demand for the text-to-speech technology.

Consumer electronics vertical to hold the largest share of the text-to-speech market

Text-to-speech is widely used in smartphones for navigation and personal assistant apps. Laptops and televisions also use this technology to help blind and partially sighted people access the menu with the help of audible instructions. The consumer electronics vertical is one of the major application areas of the text-to-speech technology. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Disability & Health report published in November 2016, over a billion people-about 15% of the world's population-have some form of disability. Smartphones can help this group of people to live more independently. With text-to-speech, these people can easily communicate, seek assistance from others, and stay connected to the society.

Americas to hold the major share of the text-to-speech market during the forecast period

The Americas, which comprises the US, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil, among others, dominates the text-to-speech market in terms of geography. The US is expected to be the major contributor to the text-to-speech market in the Americas between 2017 and 2022. The increased adoption of machine learning in various end-user industries is driving the growth of the text-to-speech market in the Americas. The increased medical spending and government funding for education further contribute to the growth of this market in the region.

The companies covered in the text-to-speech market are Nuance Communication (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Sensory Inc. (US), LumenVox LLC (US), NeoSpeech (US), Amazon.Com (US), SESTEK (Turkey), iSpeech Inc. (US), TextSpeak (US), NextUp Technologies (US), Acapela Group (France), CereProc (Scotland), ReadSpeaker (Netherlands), Nexmo (US), and rSpeak (Netherlands).

