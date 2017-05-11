Healthcare Data Analytics Moves beyond Siloed Business Intelligence to Coordinated Population Health Management and Precision Care

Careful design, implementation and governance of value-based analytics crucial to unlock more growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health team

SANTA CLARA, California, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare analytics is widely considered as a key enabler of value-based care. Robust usage of this technology allows health systems to practice data-driven decision making, which improves operational efficiencies, eliminates preventable costs, and streamlines clinical effectiveness. Currently, analytics adoption among the United States (U.S.) healthcare payers and providers is not consistent; some health systems might utilize advanced enterprise data processing architecture to derive patient-specific insight for every episode of care, whereas others still rely on basic reporting capabilities of legacy business intelligence (BI) tools. As the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) compels more health systems to attribute higher net revenue to patient outcomes, analytics investment tied to population health management (PHM) will be a priority over the next five years.

"The cumulative maturity of the U.S. analytics market will be streamlined by timely intervention from CMS which strongly advocates the need to measure and benchmark patient outcomes through information technology (IT)," said Digital Health Industry Analyst Koustav Chatterjee. "This year, the healthcare market is likely to accelerate the adoption of best-in-class analytics solutions, mainly for quality reporting which is an integral component of value-based care and population health management (PHM)."

US Healthcare Data Analytics Market, Forecast to 2020, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Digital Health Growth Partnership Service program, defines best practices in terms of design, deployment and governance of clinical, financial, and operational data analytics solutions by payers and providers in the U.S.

U.S. healthcare data analytics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.0 percent through 2020. The key driver for growth will be the steady expansion of analytics beyond population risk assessment and quality reporting to other major opportunity areas, such as precision medicine, clinical surveillance, administrative automation, revenue cycle management, supply chain optimization and clinical asset utilization.

"A significant challenge in the market is the low interoperability between Incumbent and emerging IT solutions, which restricts the effective sourcing, harmonizing and normalizing of disparate patient data at an enterprise level," observed Chatterjee. "Large health systems, embracing value-based care across different departments, are compelled to utilize multiple analytics partners for comprehensive patient data analysis and visualization. This challenge requires the entry of next-generation health data analytics solutions that connect those siloed departments and remain highly scalable," he added.

While the need for both platform-based offerings (built in with PHM, EHR-electronic health records, RCM-revenue cycle management and CDSS-clinical decision support systems) and modular analytics solutions will intensify, vendor selection will remain tedious since the U.S. healthcare analytics market is highly fragmented. "Participants must clearly communicate the cumulative benefits of analytics deployment on enterprise cost, quality and outcomes across all levels and to all potential users in order to penetrate or thrive in the market," he explained.

Major market participants include Health Catalyst, IBM Watson Health, Cerner, athenahealth, Arcadia, Medicity, Tableau, ZeOmega, and SCIO Health Analytics which are leveraging predictive analytics to support visionary innovations in precision care.

"Care providers will be most receptive to use healthcare data analytics to identify, assess and benchmark cost trends by payer, patient and physician mix, whereas payers are likely to opt for these solutions to identify quality-adjusted and evidence-based target prices for every episode of care," noted Chatterjee. "On the vendor side, specialty-specific solutions will gain prominence among providers striving to benchmark chronic conditions at a population level. Both traditional and non-traditional players will continue to identify, assess, and collaborate with ecosystem partners to cater to the evolving market needs."

