FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding





FirstGroup PLC

11 May 2017

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 May 2017 at a price of 139.5 pence per share on behalf of the Company's Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, Matching Shares were also awarded to the PDMRs, as outlined below:

Partnership Shares Matching Shares Giles Fearnley 90 14 Michael Hampson 107 14 Stephen Montgomery 99 14

These transactions took place in London (XLON).

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company's Legal Entity Identifier Code is 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.

The Identification Code for ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company is GB0003452173.

Enquiries: Sarah Steadman 0207 7725 2731

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them