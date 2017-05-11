FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 11
FirstGroup PLC
11 May 2017
Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 May 2017 at a price of 139.5 pence per share on behalf of the Company's Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, Matching Shares were also awarded to the PDMRs, as outlined below:
|Partnership Shares
|Matching Shares
|Giles Fearnley
|90
|14
|Michael Hampson
|107
|14
|Stephen Montgomery
|99
|14
These transactions took place in London (XLON).
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
The Company's Legal Entity Identifier Code is 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93.
The Identification Code for ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company is GB0003452173.
|Enquiries:
|Sarah Steadman
|0207 7725 2731
Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Fearnley
Michael Hampson
Stephen Montgomery
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares under the FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan (known as BAYE)
Award of Matching shares under the Share Incentive Plan (BAYE)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Matching shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Giles Fearnley
90
£125.55
14
£0.00
|Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Matching shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Michael Hampson
107
£149.27
14
£0.00
|Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Matching shares
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Stephen Montgomery
99
£138.10
14
£0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10/05/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted