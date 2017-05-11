Company Announcement No. 647 Pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act it is hereby announced that on 10 May 2017 Wellington Management Group LLP informed DSV that the holding of shares in DSV A/S represented 7,294,996 shares, corresponding to 3.84% of the entire share capital and voting rights of DSV A/S and not 5.12 % as previously announced in company announcement no. 642.



This is a correction of the notification previously sent by Wellington Management Group LLP to DSV A/S on 4 January 2017 and therefore also a correction of company announcement no. 642.



Contacts



Flemming Ole Nielsen, Investor Relations Director, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com



Ronni Funch Olsen, Investor Relations Officer, tel. +45 43 20 31 93, ronni.f.olsen@dsv.com



Yours sincerely,



DSV A/S



