Nordic Mines AB: Approval to process third party ores

On the 9th of May, 2017 after the release of the Market Update, the company received written confirmation that it will be allowed to treat ore and concentrates from third parties for up to 18% of the feed capacity of the processing plant's high grade circuit (a small portion of the capacity of the leaching circuit). This is subject to ensuring that the composition of the waste and discharge from the operations is not changed in any material way from that of the Laiva ore discharge. Furthermore, this approval is conditional on Nordic Mines submitting an analysis of ore and concentrates to be treated for approval at least four months prior to the planned processing of such ore and concentrates.

The permit is subject to a 30 day period where complaints may be made.

This confirms the Company's view that handling of all external materials would need to be applied with sufficient data, assays, leach tests, etc and would constitute a significant reporting burden for the Company. The environmental authorities may set new monitoring parameters depending on the quality of the external material.

Further, the Company would again note that

There are few potential sources of material within a short enough distance from Laiva which would mean that third party material could be economically toll treated at the plant at Laiva; Nordic Mines currently has no offers of a supply of material to the plant; and, The plant cannot be operated economically with only a supply of third party material equating to 18% of the feed capacity of the processing plant's high grade circuit so would remain reliant on ore from the Laiva mine.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com)

