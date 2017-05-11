ISG Announces Finalists for ISG Paragon Awards' Europe

Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology

LONDON, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (NASDAQ: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced the finalists for the ISG Paragon Awards' Europe 2017.

Produced by ISG Events, a new business unit that offers high-value, must-attend industry conferences, the ISG Paragon Awards' Europe celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology, including the use of robotic process automation.

Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced June 29, 2017 at a celebratory gala in London.

The finalists in each category are:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Finalists:

Capgemini and Volvo Cars

Wipro and Innogy

Hexaware and a leading independent global provider of product and services related to a passenger's onboard experience

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Finalists:

HCL and Eir

Infosys and Open Reach (a BT Group company)

Genpact and Barclaycard

T-Systems and Rieber GmbH & Co. KG

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Finalists:

Tim Spence , Eir

, Eir Lenny Alugas , Western Union

, Western Union Sajjat Khan, CLS Services

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Finalists:

Wipro and National Grid

Scout RFP and Easyjet

Capgemini and Zurich Insurance

Imagination: For creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Finalists:

Infosys and Adecco

Capgemini and Mutuelle Generale de l'Education Nationale (MGEN)

Mphasis and a Major Car Manufacturer

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community or other group

Finalists:

TCS and the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST)

T-Systems and Gijón City Council

Tech Mahindra and the Community Action Platform for Energy (CAPE)

ISG Special Award

The ISG Special Award will be awarded on the night of June 29 to a nominated individual or organization. The winner will be identified by ISG to recognize their significant contribution to the evolution of the sourcing industry.

Barry Matthews, partner, ISG, said: "The quality of the submissions received this year has been exceptional and all of our finalists have demonstrated the very real benefits passed on to client organizations and their customers. I would like to congratulate each of our finalists and wish them the best of luck for the next round of judging."

About ISG

