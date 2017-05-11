

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is defending President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey despite an ongoing investigation of ties between the president's campaign and Russia.



Ryan claimed in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that the decision came as Trump and senior officials at the Justice Department had lost confidence in Comey.



'I think the president lost patience and I think people in the Justice Department lost confidence in Director Comey himself,' Ryan said.



He added, 'And I think the president was looking at a situation where you had senior Justice Department officials losing confidence and he does not want to see the FBI in disarray.'



Ryan said the move was entirely within Trump's authority and argued the focus should now be on quickly finding a qualified and capable replacement.



Senate Democrats have demanded that the confirmation of Comey's successor be put on hold until a special prosecutor is appointed to investigate Russian interference in last year's elections.



However, Ryan joined other Republican leaders in rejecting the demands for an investigation by a special prosecutor.



Ryan noted that investigations are already being conducted by the FBI, the House Intelligence Committee, and the Senate Intelligence Committee.



'I really do believe that these three investigations are the way to go,' Ryan said. 'Let's get them done. Let's see them through. Let's go wherever the facts may lead.'



'And I do think that Director Comey was compromised,' he added. 'Clearly, his superiors in the Justice Department felt that way. And the president made a presidential decision and removed him.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX