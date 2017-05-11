Global Citric Acid Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2021 - Growing Demand for Citric Acids From Detergents and Cleaners - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Citric Acid Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global citric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Citric Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is health awareness and deficiencies among consumers. The health-conscious population has shifted its preference toward healthier ingredients, especially among consumers in Europe and the Americas. Nowadays, people are more concerned about their health due to allergies, diabetes, and obesity problems, and are following strict diet plans and shifting from unhealthy ingredients to healthier ones.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for citric acids from detergents and cleaners. Citric acid is used to reduce the hardness of water and helps in foam formation. These properties of citric acid make it an integral component of soaps, detergents, and cleaning solutions. Owing to its acidic nature, citric acid removes grime and dirt spots from fabrics and surfaces. In addition, because of its non-corrosive, non-toxic, and biodegradable properties, citric acid is preferred in detergents used in the cleaning application. These features are increasing the demand for citric acid in household and laundry detergent applications.

Key Market Trends:



Growing popularity of organic food additives

Health awareness and deficiencies among consumers

Growing demand from emerging applications

Key vendors



Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

COFCO Biochemical ( Anhui )

) Gadot Biochemical Industries

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

Other prominent vendors



HUANGSHI XINGHUA BIOCHEMICAL

RZBC GROUP

Citrique Belge

Weifang Ensign Industry

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5rrjn3/global_citric

