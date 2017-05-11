MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- UpGuard, the company behind the world's first cyber resilience platform, today announced that Bill Cordero, previously Head of Worldwide Channels at Rubrik, has joined the team in Mountain View as VP, Worldwide Channel Sales. It is the company's first global appointment and comes on the heels of several other key hires in the last few months, including Gerry Sillars (VP, APAC), Dan Bradbury (VP, Product, APAC), Cliff Moon (VP, Engineering), and Chris Vickery (Cyber Risk Analyst).

UpGuard's proprietary cyber resilience platform provides organizations visibility into their cyber risk postures by monitoring the complete and ongoing state of complex IT infrastructures. Since launching in 2012, UpGuard has grown exponentially year over year and just recently announced an expansion to the Asia Pacific region, where they have inked distribution deals with ACA Pacific for and NextGen as well as brought on Insentra as an exclusive service delivery partner for ANZ. Cordero's appointment comes at a time when the company is poised to scale globally.

Prior to joining UpGuard, Cordero held senior roles at Rubrik -- where he took the company from $0 to a nearly $100 million run rate -- Tegile Systems, Netscreen (acquired by Juniper) and Data Domain (acquired by EMC). Throughout his 18 year career working with start-ups, he has helped to navigate four IPOs and three acquisitions.

"Bill's expertise in building and executing effective global channel strategies is unmatched," said Mike Baukes, co-Founder and co-CEO of UpGuard. "We're excited to continue expanding our footprint in key regions where organizations are recognizing the need for dynamic solutions to continually evolving cyber risk, and Bill is the right guy to help us to do that."

"I'm excited to join UpGuard at a time when the company is primed to take its next steps into international markets," Cordero said. "UpGuard has firmly established itself as the leader in the space. Now is the time to scale, and pursuing the right partners will be instrumental as we move forward."

About UpGuard

Businesses depend on trust, but breaches and outages erode that trust. UpGuard is the world's first cyber resilience platform, designed to proactively assess and manage the business risks posed by technology. UpGuard gathers complete information across every digital surface, stores it in a single, searchable repository, and provides continuous validation and insightful visualizations so companies can make informed decisions. UpGuard is headquartered in Mountain View, CA with offices in Portland, OR and Sydney, Australia. To see how UpGuard works, or to get your CSTAR rating, visit www.upguard.com

