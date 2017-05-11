Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increasing Preference for 3D Cell Culture Over 2D Cell Cultures - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cell culture protein surface coating market to grow at a CAGR of 13.20% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is increasing preference for 3D cell culture over 2D cell cultures. The improvement in different cell culture techniques has created a great opportunity for drug discovery and life sciences. 3D cell cultures are increasingly adopted as they have the potential to overcome the challenges of 2D cell culture. Biological cells in a 3D cell culture are grown under controlled conditions, where cells can interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. This type of culture is widely used in tissue engineering, drug development, regenerative medicine, and clinical trials.

Many vendors are intensively focusing on research to introduce innovative 3D cell culture systems and related products. Here, 3D cell culture protein surface coatings play a vital role in the R&D of drugs as they provide a natural environment for culturing cells. Also, these are extensively used for cell biology studies, molecular biology research, and genetic engineering applications as they provide better adhesion for cells and facilitate precise analysis. For instance, 3D cell culture is widely used in determining drug testing results before human or animal clinical trials, when compounds that are most likely used to work or fail early in the drug testing process. These better results will help save millions of dollars in the drug development process, which will reduce the number of animals utilized in drug testing process.



Key Market Trends:



Growing demand for animal-free synthetic protein surface coating



Growing number of M&A and strategic alliances



Increase in outsourcing activities

Key vendors



Corning

EMD Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sigma-Aldrich



Other prominent vendors



Abcam

Agilent Technologies

AM-Pharma

BioLamina

BioMedTech Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Cytoskeleton

GlaxoSmithKline

Others



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: An overview: Cell culture surfaces



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Market segmentation by product type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis

