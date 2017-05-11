

11 May 2017



G4S International Finance plc



Publication of Annual Financial Statements for year ended 31 December 2016



G4S plc announces that G4S International Finance plc's annual audited unconsolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2016 have been published. To view the document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:



http://hugin.info/141489/R/2104017/798279.pdf



A copy of the financial statements has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



G4S International Finance plc 2016 Annual report and accounts: http://hugin.info/141489/R/2104017/798279.pdf



