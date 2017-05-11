Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal organic wine marketreport. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global organic wine market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Manufacturer performance in the market may be affected by the changing consumer spending pattern. It may also be affected by consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends.

"The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors in the market compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead alcoholic beverages research analyst from Technavio.

The increasing manufacturers' competition may lead to companies reducing their product prices, which will negatively affect margins and the market growth. The current market includes companies of varying sizes.

Top five organic wine market vendors

Emiliana Organic Vineyards

Emiliana Organic Vineyards is located in Chile and is claimed to be the world's largest organic vineyard. They own more than 800 hectares of certified organic vineyards in Chile and produce about 580,000 cases of certified organic wine. The company exports its wines to more than 60 countries.

King Estate Winery

The total estate covers an area of about 1,033 acres, of which 465 acres is under organic farming. King Estate Winery is certified organic by Oregon Tilth and is recognized as the world's largest contiguous organic vineyard. The company still remains a family-owned and operated entity. The company produces about 350,000 cases of wine annually.

The Wine Group

The Wine Group is the world's second largest wine producer by volume. The company markets its products in North America, Western Europe, and Asia. The leading brands are Franzia, flipflop, Almaden, and Cupcake.

Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates is an Australian wine company. It is a vertically integrated wine company, which is engaged in viniculture and winemaking. The company business model functions on the core principal operations such as grape growing, grape sourcing, and wine production, marketing, distribution, and packaging.

Concha y Toro

Concha y Toro has distribution in the UK, Brazil, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Singapore, the US, and Mexico. Its retail activity is carried out through its commercial offices in Canada, South Africa, and China. The company's principal subsidiaries include Viña Cono Sur, Viña Maipo, Viña Palo Alto, Viña Maycas del Limari, and Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos.

