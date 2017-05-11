Nordic American Tankers Limited: Press release from Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT): Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) - Increased ownership by the Hansson family

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 11, 2017
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - the Executive Chairman and his family increase its holding in NAO.
Hamilton, Bermuda, May 11, 2017
A company owned by the NAO Executive Chairman, Herbjorn Hansson and his son, Alexander, today bought 500,000 shares in NAO at an average price of $1.12 per share. Over the last three days, the Hansson family has acquired 1.5 million shares in aggregate at an average price of $1.13 per share. Following today's transaction the Hansson family holds shares equivalent to 6.2% of NAO. Relevant filing will be undertaken.
