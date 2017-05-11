TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to announce that on top of having exclusive distribution rights for Cards Against Humanity in Canada, it is in the process of receiving exclusive international distribution rights for Cards Against Humanity in other parts of the world.

Cards Against Humanity is one of, if not the most popular party game currently on the market. The game was officially released in May 2011, and only a month later became the number one game on Amazon.com. Since its release, the popularity of the game has continued to surge, making it difficult for retailers to keep stock on the shelves as demand for the game has been staggering. As a result, the game which retails for around $25, has reportedly been sold by third-party sellers asking as much as $150 for a copy on Amazon. The game is currently available in The United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom however Ben Castanie, founder and leader of Snakes & Lattes Inc. has been very proactive about working with Cards Against Humanity to sell their products into additional global regions and secure the international distribution rights to those regions.

The Exclusive Distribution Rights means that Snakes & Lattes Inc. will be the only authorized distributor for Cards Against Humanity in Canada as well as for the secured global regions and will fulfill all orders made for the game to those areas. The newly secured regions will be disclosed in the near future.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. recently received a very large order from Indigo Chapters for a shipment of Cards Against Humanity, among other games. Management anticipates this to be just the beginning of large purchase orders for this popular game title, and as a result, increased revenues is expected from fulfilling orders throughout Canada and from the secured international regions.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. has recently hired an expert with many years of experience to lead the sales team for the distribution side of the business. They have also hired a new warehouse manager to coordinate and manage the increased fulfillment demand relating to the exclusive distribution of game titles including Cards Against Humanity. More on this to come shortly.

Update on the Snakes & Lattes 3rd retail location at Yonge & Eglinton in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

A 10 year lease has been signed for the location

Possession was taken on May 1, 2017

McMillan was selected as the firm to design our new 10,000 sq. ft. location. (Visit their website www.mcmillandesign.ca)

mform Construction Group was brought on to manage construction (visit their website www.mformcg.com)

A new division of Snakes & Lagers Inc. has been created in partnership with executive head chef Joseph Shawana to open "Ku-kŭm", a fine dining restaurant centered in the culinary traditions and narratives of the indigenous people of Canada. The kitchen is led by Chef Shawana, who was raised on the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Reserve located on Manitoulin Island on Lake Huron.

Ku-kŭm 's focus on showcasing local, sustainable Canadian ingredients coupled with the native culinary traditions evident in Chef Shawana's cooking has already garnered media attention. Major digital and print news outlets including VICE, The Toronto Star and BlogTO have contacted the team for news stories.

On May 11th 2017, CBC's The National is coming to profile the restaurant and interview Chef Shawana, shortly before the official opening, scheduled this coming week. The Toronto Star article featuring Chef Joseph was very well received and the restaurant is expected to be busy as soon as the doors open.

https://www.thestar.com/life/food_wine/2017/04/19/despite-new-offerings-indigenous-food-still-hard-to-come-by-in-toronto.html

More information relating to Ku-kŭm can be found at http://www.kukum-kitchen.com/

Further updates to follow shortly.

