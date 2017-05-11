sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,27 Euro		+0,058
+2,62 %
WKN: A119LP ISIN: CA6647841056 Ticker-Symbol: 2NB 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN BLIZZARD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN BLIZZARD RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN BLIZZARD RESOURCES INC
NORTHERN BLIZZARD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN BLIZZARD RESOURCES INC2,27+2,62 %