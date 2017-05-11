OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Today, President of the Treasury Board Scott Brison tabled the 2017-18 Supplementary Estimates (A), seeking Parliament's approval of important investments in Canadians and their communities.

The government is raising the bar on openness by improving the clarity, coherence and accountability of its spending, to the benefit of parliamentarians and all Canadians.

For the first time, this document includes an online table detailing the activities of organizations participating in horizontal initiatives that span multiple departments. The government has also continued the practice, initiated in 2016, of reconciling funding announced in this year's Budget with funding requested through this year's Estimates. This comparison will make it easier for Parliament to track government spending and hold the government to account.

-- The Supplementary Estimates (A) include $3.78 billion in planned budgetary spending for this fiscal year. -- This includes funding for 26 initiatives announced in Budget 2017. -- These Estimates include $3.72 billion in planned voted expenditures and $62 million in statutory forecasts. -- On February 23, the government tabled the 2017-18 Main Estimates outlining $257.9 billion in planned budgetary expenditures for the fiscal year.

"Tracking how tax dollars are spent is one of the most important roles that members of Parliament play on behalf of their constituents."

"I am committed to working with parliamentarians and other stakeholders to find ways to improve parliamentary oversight of government spending. Better aligning processes and timing for the Budget and Estimates will strengthen the clarity and consistency of financial reporting."

-- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

