U.S. based supplier of automation systems for the PV, semiconductor and sapphire industries Amtech Systems Inc. reports that it registered turnover of $32.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, which ended on Mar. 31, 2017.
Revenue for the period amounts to $32.9 million, of which $16.6 million comes from the solar division. In the same period of 2016, turnover was $22.5 million, while in the previous quarter sales reached $ 29.1 million.
"The sequential increase and the increase from the prior year quarter," the company