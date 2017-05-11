The U.S. supplier of automation systems for the PV industry also saw order intake and quarter-end backlog increase in the latest quarter. All of the company's segments contributed to the turnover growth registered in this period.

U.S. based supplier of automation systems for the PV, semiconductor and sapphire industries Amtech Systems Inc. reports that it registered turnover of $32.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, which ended on Mar. 31, 2017.

Revenue for the period amounts to $32.9 million, of which $16.6 million comes from the solar division. In the same period of 2016, turnover was $22.5 million, while in the previous quarter sales reached $ 29.1 million.

"The sequential increase and the increase from the prior year quarter," the company

