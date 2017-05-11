CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

TRANSACTIONS IN A CLOSE PERIOD

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2017 will commence on 15 May 2017 and is anticipated to end no sooner than 14 June 2017.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

As stated in the announcement issued on 13th January 2017.

"The Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") have been considering the options for a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018. The Board believes that given the current economic environment a ZDP refinancing could be achieved at an attractive interest rate which would enable the Company to continue to provide Ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income, supported by the Company's material revenue reserve, as well as the opportunity for further capital growth driven principally by the well-established and diversified mid - small companies portfolio. Subject to stock market conditions, the Company will also be considering the potential to issue further Ordinary shares at the time of the issuance of any new Zero Dividend Preference Shares."

George Bayer

For and on behalf of Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

11 May 2017