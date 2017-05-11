Onboarding of Future Planet Fund 1 to the DMS QIAIF Platform ICAV

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DMS Governance ("DMS"), the world's leading fund governance firm, is delighted to announce the addition of Future Planet Fund 1 (the "Fund") to its DMS QIAIF Platform ICAV. This is a global innovation fund, connecting the world's biggest investors to the best minds, to profitablyaddressthe world's greatest challenges. The investment objective is to maximize long-term capital gains by providing multi-stage investment in technology and life science firms. The Fund will invest in innovations that (i) are relatively immune to macroeconomic factors, (ii) reduce unrewarded risks, (iii) are scalable and have a proven business model.

AIFMD has created a regulatory passport for investment managers to access European investors since its implementation in 2014. DMS, through its proprietary AIFMD compliant ICAV platform regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, provides investment managers with solutions for their AIFMD requirements to support the regulatory and fund governance challenges presented to international investment managers doing business in Europe.

As a sub-fund on the DMS QIAIF Platform ICAV, the Fund benefits from a fully-supported platform with top-tier service providers, along with DMS support in fund structuring, establishment, regulatory, compliance, distribution, directorship, and regulatory reporting requirements.

"Over the past three years, the DMS QIAIF Platform ICAV and stand-alone AIFMD fund services that DMS offer have experienced significant growth and the addition of a highly regarded firm such as Future Planet Capital Ltd ("Future Planet") represents another milestone in our growth. It has been our pleasure to work with and support Future Planet as investment adviser in this venture," comments Derek Delaney, Managing Director of DMS Europe.

"We are very excited to be selected as the investment adviser for this Fund. We believe that scalable innovation provides opportunities for attractive investment returns as well as sustainable impact. The Fund aims to provide diversified, scale-efficient access to early and growth stage firms that emerge from university "clusters" around the word. Delivering clear, sustainable impact is central to the Fund's investment philosophy. This will be defined as addressing one or more of five impact areas: climate change, education, health, security and sustainable growth. Future Planet believes that there is no conflict between maximising long-term returns and addressing the world's biggest challenges and, furthermore, that financial returns and "impact" returns can be mutually reinforcing. We look forward to a continued partnership with the DMS team," commented DouglasHansen-Luke, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Future Planet Capital Ltd.

About DMS

DMS is the worldwide leader in fund governance representing leading investment funds with assets under management exceeding $330 billion. DMS excels in delivering high-quality Fund Governance, International Tax Compliance, AIFMD, UCITS, Banking, Custody, Trust, Corporate and Outsourcing solutions across a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies.

About Future Planet

Future Planet is a global innovation platform connecting the world's largest investors to the best minds in order to address global challenges. It is an investor-led, co-investment platform giving the world's largest investors scale-efficient access to innovation. Investing in top university clusters we aim to address and profitably impact the world's biggest challenges.

Media Contact

Alison Sims

Marketing Manager

DMS Governance

(p) +1.345.749.2514 (c) +1.345.325.1776

E:asims@dmsgovernance.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onboarding-of-future-planet-fund-1-to-the-dms-qiaif-platform-icav-300456154.html