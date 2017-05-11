KING CITY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX: TWC) ("TWC") announced that the eight nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2017 in Milton, Ontario were each elected as directors of ClubLink. The vote was by single ballot. Detailed results of the vote received by proxy are set out below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Nominee Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick S. Brigham 24,677,431 99.99% 1,576 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paul D. Campbell 24,677,431 99.99% 1,576 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David A. King 24,677,431 99.99% 1,576 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Lokker 24,676,287 99.99% 2,720 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samuel J. B. Pollock 24,672,040 99.97% 6,967 0.03% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K. Rai Sahi 24,678,211 99.99% 796 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Donald W. Turple 24,677,431 99.99% 1,576 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jack D. Winberg 24,677,321 99.99% 1,686 0.01% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner and operator of golf clubs with 53.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 3.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

TWC is also engaged in rail and port operations based in Skagway, Alaska, which operate under the trade name "White Pass & Yukon Route." The railway stretches approximately 110 kilometres (67.5 miles) from Skagway, Alaska, to Carcross, Yukon. In addition, White Pass operates three docks, primarily for cruise ships.

