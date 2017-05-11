AGOURA HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VAPE) (the "Company" or "Vape"), a holding company focused on providing healthy, efficient, and sustainable vaporization products, would like to announce that it has reached a settlement regarding the recent dispute with HIVE Ceramics. The Company believes that the settlement is a fair resolution for both parties, which will allow Vape to refocus on its core business.

HIVE Ceramics remains a premier brand in the vape/smoke shop sector and can be found in over 600 retail stores nationwide. In addition to the Company's network of retail stores, it also has distributors within the United States and internationally. While HIVE has been less aggressive in its marketing recently, it plans to be more active in future events to coincide with releases of planned new product. Please visit the following link for a more detailed list of our authorized shops: www.hiveceramics.com/authorized-shops

Management apologizes for its limited availability in recent months and would like to ensure the public that the Company is working diligently to continue increasing transparency and communication. With the ongoing support Vape has from its financial partners, the Company is continuing to evaluate business development opportunities and manufacture products to satisfy the market's demand for new designs.

About VAPE Holdings, Inc.

VAPE Holdings, Inc. focuses on designing, marketing, and distributing various vaporization products. The company offers medical and food grade ceramic products primarily under the HIVE Ceramics brand throughout North America, Europe and South America. HIVE offers a nonporous, non-corrosive, chemically inert ceramic vaporization element, which can be used for a range of applications, including stand-alone vaporization products and electronic cigarettes. The company is based in Agoura Hills, California.

For more information on HIVE Ceramics and to visit our e-commerce site, please visit: http://www.hiveceramics.com.

From time to time, VAPE Holdings will provide market updates and news via its website http://www.vapeholdings.com/ or the Company's Facebook page at http://on.fb.me/1d5c7iO.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for VAPE Holdings' products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in VAPE Holdings' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting VAPE Holdings please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. VAPE Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Marcus Laun

info@growthcircle.com

(888) 518-3274



