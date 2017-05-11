sprite-preloader
11.05.2017 | 17:16
Ossur Hf: Insider trading

Announcement Össur hf. No. 37/2017

Reykjavík, 11 May 2017

 

AuÃ°kenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:

OSSR                                                                                                                                                                      

Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:

Össur hf.

Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:

11 May 2017

Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:

William Demant Invest A/S

Tengsl fruminnherja viÃ° útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:

Niels Jacobsen

Dagsetning viÃ°skipta/Date of transaction:

11 May 2017

Tímasetning viÃ°skipta/Time of transaction:

16:37 CET

Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:

Equities

Kaup eÃ°a sala/Buy or Sell:

Buy

Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:

992,009

VerÃ° pr. Hlut/Price per share:

DKK 27.75

Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viÃ°skipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:

190,952,523

Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt aÃ°/Primary insider's option holdings after the transaction:

0

Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aÃ°ila eftir viÃ°skipti/Related parties' holdings after the transaction:

0

Dagsetning lokauppgjörs*/Date of settlement*:

16 May 2017

Athugasemdir*/Comments*:                                                                                                                                                                                Niels Jacobsen is the chairman of the Össur Board of Directors.



