Ossur Hf: Insider trading

Announcement Össur hf. No. 37/2017
Reykjavík, 11 May 2017
AuÃ°kenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:
OSSR
Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:
Össur hf.
Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:
11 May 2017
Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:
William Demant Invest A/S
Tengsl fruminnherja viÃ° útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:
Niels Jacobsen
Dagsetning viÃ°skipta/Date of transaction:
11 May 2017
Tímasetning viÃ°skipta/Time of transaction:
16:37 CET
Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:
Equities
Kaup eÃ°a sala/Buy or Sell:
Buy
Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:
992,009
VerÃ° pr. Hlut/Price per share:
DKK 27.75
Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viÃ°skipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:
190,952,523
Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt aÃ°/Primary insider's option holdings after the transaction:
0
Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aÃ°ila eftir viÃ°skipti/Related parties' holdings after the transaction:
0
Dagsetning lokauppgjörs*/Date of settlement*:
16 May 2017
Athugasemdir*/Comments*: Niels Jacobsen is the chairman of the Össur Board of Directors.
