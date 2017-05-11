DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Ignite Sales was named the winner of Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards for new product and services of the year in four (4) categories, Data Visualization Technology, FinTech Solutions, Sales & Marketing Intelligence solution, and Product developer of the Year in the 15th Annual American Business Awards(SM) 2017.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20. Tickets are now on sale.

"We are honored for the depth and breadth of the recognition that we have received from the Stevie Award judges," said Ignite Sales CEO, George Noga. "They recognize that the way businesses engage with customers will be their primary differentiator going forward. Ignite's customer engagement platform fulfills this need with technology that makes it simple for bankers to discover and meet the financial needs of customers in a consistent and engaging manor."

Stevie Award Judges provided the following comments:

"Smart innovation solutions driving digital transformation within the banking category, well done."





"This is an excellent product that benefits both the customer and the bank by enabling banks to provide customized services to all customers. This product will be helpful to non-banks also in providing customized services."





"Customer interaction with bankers will certainly be seamless because of this software."





"Great solution and impressive impact on the customer experience."

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Our continuous innovation is making a real, quantifiable difference in banking," said Ignite founder and COO, Julie Hamrick. "Banks value our technology because it enables them to better understand and fulfill their customers' needs. Winning the Stevie again this year confirms our best-in-class management tools for coaching employees and gaining measurable improvements in customer satisfaction. We're impacting customer engagement in both digital channels and face-to-face interactions."

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About Ignite Sales Inc

Ignite Sales is changing the way retail and small business banks engage with customers, service their customers and measure the results of their efforts. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, Ignite's solution discovers and fulfills customer financial needs, resulting in more than a 38% increase in customer satisfaction and a 100% compliant and consistent conversation. Ignite's patented technology is used by many of the top banking institutions in the country. Ignite is a two-time winner of Barlow Research Associates' Monarch Innovation Award, The Big Innovation Award for Business Intelligence and The Stevie Award for Marketing & Sales Intelligence. Ignite Sales is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

