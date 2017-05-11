Global Angiography Catheters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2021 - Emergence of Digital Cath Labs in Hospitals - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Angiography Catheters Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global angiography catheters market to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Angiography Catheters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is emergence of digital cath labs in hospitals. Cath labs or cardiac catheterization laboratories in hospitals conduct both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. These laboratories used to conduct conventional procedures such as the monitoring of blood flow and heart pressure. Advances in technology in the area of catheterization, such as robot-assisted catheterization for PCI, has advanced the digital imaging system.



This system helps improve the detection and intervention of cardiac diseases. This has led physicians to perform coronary-related procedures in digital cath labs. These laboratories use flat panels that have superior image quality and are developed by vendors such as GE Healthcare, Toshiba America Medical Systems, Siemens Medical Solutions, and Philips Medical Systems. Innova 2100 IQ and Innova 4100 systems by GE Healthcare are widely used in hospitals due to their improved image quality for most cardiovascular and peripheral catheterization procedures quality.

According to the report, one driver in market is venture capitals for market entry of start-ups. New players approach venture capitalists to enter into niche markets such as the area of angioplasty balloons. These capitalists have started realizing the significant potential of start-ups that develop innovative technologies and products in the area of CVDs. This has increased the financial flow support from venture capitalists, which is accelerating the development of embolic protection devices and is leading to the market entry of start-ups. Post registration and market approvals, venture capitalists take a share from the total revenue generated by the start-ups.

Key Market Trends:



Rising incidences of cardiac diseases and insurance providers



Outsourcing research to CROs



Venture capitals for market entry of start-ups



Minimally invasive procedures with improved medical imaging

Key vendors



Boston Scientific

C. R. Bard

Medtronic



Other prominent vendors



Aachen Resonance

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed

Acrostak

AdvanSource Biomaterials

AGA Medical

Allium Medical

Others



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Market drivers



PART 10: Impact of drivers



PART 11: Market challenges



PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bjnvw9/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716