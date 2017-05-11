Technavio's latest report on the global prestressed concrete (PC) wire and strand marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Likhitha Bandla, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on the construction sector, says, "The global PC wire and strand market is segmented based on its applications and geography. In terms of application, PC wires are used in bridges and flyovers, and railroads and construction equipment industries

Galvanized PC wires are used on all the major cable-stayed bridges and suspension bridges across the world. In the construction equipment industry, PC wires are used in cranes for heavy weight lifting and assembling. Globally, the ever-changing economic factors such as price fluctuation in oil, steel, and iron are influencing the market dynamics of PC wires and strands.

The top three emerging trends driving the global PC wire and strand market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Nanomaterials to expedite the building process in future

The application of nanotechnology in the construction industry is not only to enhance the material strength, durability, and function, but also to maintain energy efficiency and safety of the building. Nanotechnology deals with individual atoms and molecules that are of nanoscale between 1 and 100 nanometers.

"Basic construction materials like cement, steel, and concrete will also benefit from nanotechnology. Nanoparticles such as nano-silica, nanostructured metals, and carbon nanotubes when added to the construction material provide stronger, more durable, fire resistant, easy to clean, and quick compacting concrete," according to Likhitha.

Laser 3D technology in the construction industry

Laser technology is derived from focusing photons on a single spot to create a medium, which is more powerful than a beam of light. The light emitted can provide accurate results with respect to activities such as positioning, aligning, and leveling. The technology has a wide area of application in industries such as robotics, health, metallurgy, warfare, communication, and construction.

The technology is gaining traction among construction contractors that are working at big commercial projects as it eliminates the traditional processes such as leveling, aligning, and plumbing along with application such as excavation and pipe installation.

Increased infrastructure spending

Infrastructure is the most important aspect of a nation's growth. Roads, airports, rail, and telecom are important elements of infrastructure services, which accelerate economic growth by channelizing different aspect of the trade.

The focus for vendors should be on improving the quality of the product. The Chinese vendors have left the market unbalanced since the country is the largest producer of steel and offers cheap raw material.

The key vendors are as follows:

ArcelorMittal

?elik Halat ve Tel Sanayii

Insteel

Siam Industrial Wire

