SEATTLE, WA and PIERRE, SD--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - DigitalTown, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGTW) is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive operating agreement with the South Dakota Hotel & Lodging Association (SDHLA) to introduce DigitalTown's Smart Tourism platform across South Dakota.

The partnership calls for rollout of the DigitalTown Smart City platform for each of the major cities across South Dakota where residents and visitors can connect, share and transact locally. The first rollout will occur in Summer 2017 in Pierre, SD, utilizing the domain Pierre.city. This will be followed by cities across South Dakota, as well as a state-wide lodging discovery portal to help travelers book locally and to help visitors see South Dakota through local eyes.

Deb Stanley, President of SDHLA, commenting on the announcement explains, "DigitalTown is moving at lightning speed to change the playing field in the tourism industry. The balance of power needs to shift back to the local economies who know these markets best. On behalf of our organization, we are very pleased to welcome DigitalTown as our partner and strategic ally in marketing what South Dakota has to offer to tourists from around the world."

Rob Monster, CEO of DigitalTown, added, "South Dakota has much to offer to visitors. From the Black Hills to the Missouri River to the Glacial Lakes as well as the cultural and retail treasures of the southeast, the tourism industry will benefit from effective direct marketing of available lodging supply. With independent lodging operators paying as much as 40% commissions to Expedia and being paid 60 days after a stay, the economic model is overdue for reinvention. DigitalTown is pleased to play a role in South Dakota's tourism future."

Onboarding of lodging operators will begin in Summer 2017 through outreach to be coordinated through SDHLA. Under the agreement, lodging operators will be able to utilize DigitalTown's lodging booking platform without fixed costs. Lodging commissions are capped at just 12% and are shared with SDHLA. Lodging operators can sign up as a lodging provider at the web page http://travel.digitaltown.com/sdhla. There is no cost to join for members of SDHLA.

For more information about DigitalTown's rollout in South Dakota, please contact Rob Monster, CEO of DigitalTown at rob@digitaltown.com or Michele Brich at Michele@sdhla.com

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc. (DGTW) powers Smart Cities to succeed in the Digital Age. The company provides turn-key hosted solutions to power "Digital Towns," which improve Quality of Life for residents and visitors through integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion and smart tourism for cities around the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.digitaltown.com.

About South Dakota Hotel and Lodging Association (SDHLA)

The South Dakota Hotel & Lodging Association is a non-profit association incorporated under the laws of the State of South Dakota and governed by a 15-member Board of Directors. SDHLA's objective is to promote travel and tourism in South Dakota and to work on behalf of the lodging industry to ensure a fair and balanced regulatory climate -- so that South Dakota's hospitality businesses can continue to provide great, friendly service to visitors.

Safe Harbor Language: Any statements contained herein related to future events are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. DigitalTown, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect actual events.

