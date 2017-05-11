TEMPE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Refinery and energy processing developer Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: QEGY) today announced that it now owns 100% of Quantum Native Processing Partners, LLC (QNPP) having acquired the 50% ownership interest from Native Son Refinery, Inc. (NSR). QNPP was formed by Quantum and NSR as a 50/50 joint venture in 2015 and Quantum has now acquired the NSR 50% interest to own 100% of QNPP. This acquisition was accomplished by means of a share exchange agreement whereby Quantum acquired 100% of the stock of Native Son Refinery, Inc.

Quantum is also pleased to announce that NSR's Robert L. Monday has been named as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quantum and has been appointed to the board of directors. Quantum's Chairman, Stanley F. Wilson, will remain on the board with Mr. Monday and will serve as President and COO.

Mr. Monday has also been named as CEO of the Quantum fuel trading and petroleum marketing subsidiary, FTPM Resources, Inc. and will manage commodities trading transactions within an industry relationship structured with a Native Son Holdings, LLC. branded affiliate entity.

"We are pleased to have consolidated QNPP and welcome the strength and diversity of Mr. Monday's background and experience to the Quantum team," said Stan Wilson, Quantum Chairman.

About Quantum Energy, Inc.

QUANTUM ENERGY, INC. is a publicly traded, diversified holding company. Quantum places an emphasis in energy projects; including, land holdings, refinery development, oil and gas exploration, drilling, well completion, fuel distribution in the U.S. and Canada as well as commodities trading through wholly owned subsidiary FTPM Resources, Inc.

www.quantum-e.com.

For Company Contact:

480-366-5884



