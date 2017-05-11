ATLANTIC CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- The 21st annual East Coast Gaming Congress has been approved in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for Continuing Legal Education Credits (CLEs), underscoring ECGC's role as a prominent forum for examining legal, regulatory and other critical issues involving the gaming industry. New Jersey attorneys can receive four CLE credits for attending and Pennsylvania attorneys can receive up to seven CLE credits (one for each hour in attendance).

ECGC takes place May 24-25 at Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center. Visit www.ecgc.us for the full conference schedule and registration.

"This is an important event for exploring legislative matters, regulatory compliance issues and public policy trends regarding gaming jurisdictions throughout the East," said Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group.

The jam-packed ECGC agenda includes the following:

Opening Keynote by Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the American Gaming Association

Luncheon Keynote by Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International

NexGen Gaming Forum, featuring sessions on eSports, sports betting, and social/mobile gamers

Panel discussions covering iGaming, Wall Street's view, New Jersey outlook, Mid-Atlantic competitive landscape, public policy trends, casino floor of tomorrow, CFO forum, regulators forum, and knowing your players

CEO Roundtables I and II

"The East Coast Gaming Congress is a tremendous value," said Lloyd D. Levenson of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law. "Attorneys who represent gaming investors, developers, regulators or legislators involved with crafting gaming legislation will hear from experienced thought leaders."

More than 400 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The event provides outstanding networking opportunities, including a Welcome Cocktail Reception on May 24.

Pre-registration pricing is available through May 19. For sponsorship information, contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

ECGC is organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group; Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law; Friedmutter Group; and Friedman LLP.