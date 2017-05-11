Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Worth 5.77 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Moisture Curing Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Polyurethane, Silicone, Cyanoacrylate, Polyolefin), Application (Construction, Automotive, Wood Working, Textile, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 3.80 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 5.77 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 81 market data tables and 43 figures spread through 151 pages and in-depth TOC on "Moisture Curing Adhesives Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/moisture-curing-adhesive-market-154007473.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The moisture cure adhesives market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction, and automotive industries. The moisture cure adhesives market is witnessing high growth owing to the increasing demand for automobiles, superior advantages over conventional adhesives and increasing end-use applications such as footwear, wood working, and medical devices.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=154007473

"Construction is the largest application segment of the moisture cure adhesives market"

The construction segment accounts for the largest share in the global moisture cure adhesives market, and is expected to be the second fastest growing segment for the forecast period. The construction segment is projected to drive the moisture cure adhesives market from 2016 to 2021 due to the increasing government investments in construction development, growing population, and the increasing usage of moisture cure adhesives in the construction application such as roofing, insulation, flooring, tiling, and wall covering. Whereas, the automotive segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the rising demand for lightweight vehicles.

"Polyurethane is estimated to be the largest segment in the moisture cure adhesive chemistries market"

The moisture cure adhesives market is segmented on the basis of chemistries into, polyurethane, silicone, cyanoacrylate, and polyolefin. Polyurethane chemistry is estimated to be the largest segment in the moisture cure adhesives market as it is cost effective, and adherence to a wide range of substrates such as metal, synthetic resin, ceramic, mineral fibers, rigid foams, and cemented materials, among others.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=154007473

"Europe is the biggest market for moisture cure adhesives"

Europe led the Moisture Curing Adhesives Market in 2015. The presence of a high end-use industry base, recovery in the construction industry, and increasing investments in infrastructure development drives the moisture cure adhesives market in the region. Moreover, increasing production of automobiles across countries in the region, and rising demand for lightweight vehicles is expected to lead to a significant growth in the demand for moisture cure adhesives.

The global market for moisture cure adhesives is led by players such as, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.), Bostik SA (France), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), and Jowat SE (Germany), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Polyurethane Adhesives Market by Technology (Solventborne, Reactive, Dispersion, and Hot Melt), Type (Thermoset & Thermoplastic), Application (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Footwear, Electrical & Electronics, and Furniture) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-adhesive-market-6587670.html

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Chemistry Type (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, SBS, Synthetic Rubber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets