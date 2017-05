The German project developer reported a loss in Q1 2017, despite a considerable rise in revenue.

German systems integrator Phoenix Solar AG reports its was able to increase its revenue by 40% to €13.8 million ($15.0 million) in the first quarter of 2017. The revenue growth, the company explained, was mainly due to the U.S. market, which contributed to 90% of the quarterly revenue.

Meanwhile, the company's project pipeline increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...