Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Results of AGM 11-May-2017 / 16:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *11 May 2017* *Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited* *Results of Fourth Annual General Meeting* The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, at the Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 11 May 2017, the resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders on a show of hands. Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below: +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ | *Ordinary Resolution* | *For** |*Against* |*Withheld***| +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To receive the Annual |167,738,035|8,022,939 | 0 | |Report and Consolidated | | | | |Financial Statements for | | | | |the period ended 31 | | | | |December 2016. | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To approve the Directors' |175,759,974| 1,000 | 0 | |Remuneration Report for | | | | |the period ended 31 | | | | |December 2016. | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To re-elect as a Director |174,048,989|1,711,984 | 0 | |of the Company, Stephen | | | | |Smith. | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To re-appoint |175,750,974| 10,000 | 0 | |PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP| | | | |as Auditors of the | | | | |Company. | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To authorise the Directors|175,760,974| 0 | 0 | |to agree the remuneration | | | | |of the Auditors. | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ | | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ | *Special Resolution* | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To authorise the Directors|166,446,041|9,313,933 | 1,000 | |to allot shares (equal to | | | | |10% of the Ordinary shares| | | | |) | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To authorise the Directors|159,256,101|16,477,809| 27,064 | |to allot shares (equal to | | | | |300 million shares) | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To authorise the Directors|167,669,335|8,091,639 | 0 | |to disapply Pre-Emption | | | | |Rights (up to a maximum of| | | | |10% of the Ordinary | | | | |Shares) | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To authorise the Directors|157,973,405|17,761,505| 26,064 | |to disapply Pre-Emption | | | | |Rights (up to a maximum of| | | | |300 million Shares) | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ |To authorise the Company |175,746,670| 14,304 | 0 | |to make market purchases | | | | |of its own shares. | | | | +--------------------------+-----------+----------+------------+ The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Fourth Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 31 March 2017, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] and on the National Storage Mechanism www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]*** * Includes discretionary votes received ** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution *** Neither the NSM website nor the Company's website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement *Enquiries:* Ipes (Guernsey) Limited Nick Robilliard 01481 735827 *Notes: * Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. Language: English ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: RAG TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 4183 End of Announcement EQS News Service 572821 11-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b14fd12a9d67a041cd95eabce5bcab5f&application_id=572821&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=572821&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

