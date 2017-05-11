AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (L2) is pleased to announce the company has hired Adam Tsakonas to the position of Technical Sales. Prior to joining L2, Adam was Regional Sales Manager at International Communications Group (ICG) where he was responsible for aftermarket sales on business and heavy aircraft for over 10 years. Before ICG, Adam worked as an avionics lead with Associated Air Center, PPI & Chelton Aviation.

"Adam brings a wealth of real-world sales experience in addition to a working-knowledge of aircraft avionics, including Satcom and Cabin Communications Systems," said Ray Larkin, L2 Head of Business Development. "We are delighted that he has chosen to be part of the L2 sales team."

"I am excited to join such a dynamic company," stated Adam Tsakonas. "I look forward to utilizing my skills while helping to continue to grow the L2 customer base."

Adam began his career with the U.S. Navy and was responsible for maintenance of A-6 Intruder medium attack aircraft on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Adam currently resides in Dallas, Texas, but will be relocating to Dripping Springs this summer.

About L2

L2 Consulting Services, Inc. (www.L2aviation.com) provides avionics engineering, integration and installation services (FAA CRS L2ZR265X) for the global air transport industry. Since 1997, the company has been performing integration of digital avionics systems into analog and digital aircraft. Additionally, L2 offers full installation and support capabilities. L2 specializes in Satcom, EFB, e-Enabled, Flat Panels, ACARS/DataLink, RAAS, TAWS, Terminal and Cabin Wireless, Flight Data and FMS among other avionics systems.

