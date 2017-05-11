

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Venice city council have banned opening of new cheap food joints that sell pizzas by the slice and kebabs. No take out foods will be allowed at St. Mark's square. The decision is to keep the city clean.



The sub par fast food shops are mainly catering to tourists. The ban is expected to help showcase traditional food items of Venice.



The canal city has been striving to preserve its cultural heritage and to promote local food stuff. The council fears that the city is loosing its identity and have an impact on its environment.



Several other Italian cities have taken actions to clamp down Kebabs and other foreign food items.Verona and Florence have issued strict orders to ensure at least 70 percent local food items are served in a restaurants. Local community had a fear that tourists were destroying their heritage places.



