Vifor Pharma Ltd.: 89th Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.

Change of name from Galenica Ltd. to Vifor Pharma Ltd.

Vifor Pharma Board of Directors confirmed

Approval of a one-share, one-vote policy

1:10 share split becomes effective on 22 May 2017

Shareholders also approve all other agenda items

At the 89th Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. in Berne, shareholders approved all proposals put forth by the Board of Directors. These included, in particular, the company's name change from Galenica Ltd. to Vifor Pharma Ltd.; a one-share, one-vote policy; a dividend pay-out of CHF 20 per share; a 1:10 share split; and the appointment of new and standing members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. 569 shareholders representing 44% of the share capital attended the meeting.

Financial statements 2016, Remuneration Report 2016 and total remuneration approved

Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the 2016 Annual Financial Statements of Galenica Ltd. and the 2016 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Galenica Group and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee for the financial year. They also voted in favour of the proposed dividend of CHF 20.00 (previous year: CHF 18.00), which will be paid to shareholders from 18 May 2017 onward. Shareholders also approved the Remuneration Report with a clear majority in a consultative vote.

Company name change to Vifor Pharma Ltd.

Shareholders approved the proposal to change the company's name from Galenica Ltd. to Vifor Pharma Ltd. Accordingly, this Annual General Meeting was also the company's last under the name of Galenica Ltd.

"Today's Annual General Meeting marks a new beginning in the extraordinary story of our company. Our past shows that we have what it takes to be extremely effective and to continuously add value for our stakeholders. It is with this sense of purpose and vision that we separated into Vifor Pharma Group and Galenica Santé so that each will be able to fully leverage their promising growth potential," said Etienne Jornod in his presentation to shareholders.

Two other items were proposed as follows and accepted relating to the future of the company under its new name, Vifor Pharma Ltd.:

A 1:10 share split to increase the tradability of shares.

The introduction of a one-share, one-vote policy.



Board of Directors confirmed

In addition, shareholders confirmed all standing members of the Board of Directors and approved the proposal to elect Gianni Zampieri, the current CEO of Vifor Pharma, to the Board of Directors. Etienne Jornod, to date Executive Chairman of the Galenica Board of Directors, was confirmed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vifor Pharma. The Vifor Pharma Board of Directors therefore comprises the following eight members as at 11 May 2017:

Etienne Jornod, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner, member

Prof. Dr. Michel Burnier, member

Dr. Romeo Cerutti, member

Marc de Garidel, member

Dr. Sylvie Grégoire, member

Fritz Hirsbrunner, member

Dr. Gianni Zampieri, member

Executive Committee complete with new CEO of Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma

As already communicated, the Vifor Pharma Group Executive Committee comprises the following seven members, who assumed their roles with effect from 11 May 2017:





Stefan Schulze, President of the Executive Committee and Chief Operating Officer

David Bevan, CEO Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma

Colin Bond, Chief Financial Officer

Dario Eklund, Chief Commercial Officer

Scott Garland, President Relypsa

Michael Puri, Head Human Resources

Chris Springer, Head Business Development

David Bevan has been appointed as the new CEO of Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and successor to Stefan Schulze effective 12 June 2017. Mr Bevan has extensive industry experience including 14 years at Pfizer and in Commercial Operations at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Europe, where he focused primarily on the central nervous system (CNS) and nephrology. His many years of experience in global sales, marketing and commercial operations will be a great asset in positioning VFMCRP as the partner of choice for innovative nephrology products worldwide.

Important dates:

Vifor Pharma half-year report: Tuesday, 8 August 2017

Investor Day Vifor Pharma: Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Vifor Pharma Group, formerly Galenica Group, is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN).For more information, visit www.viforpharma.com (http://www.viforpharma.com).

