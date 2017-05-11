OSLO, NORWAY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) today announced a NEXT customer is set to launch the world's most advanced suitcase with an integrated fingerprint sensor for unlocking.

NEXT noted that luggage and technology has become a hot topic, and NEXTs customer leads the field as it plans to introduce a suitcase that will come with an integrated NEXT fingerprint sensor for secure locking-unlocking.

Describing the suitcase as packed with technology, NEXT said it will send an alert to its owner's smart phone when the suitcase arrives on the conveyor belt, and an alarm if anyone tries to run away with it. NEXT added that the suitcase set for introduction has a GPS-tracking, a built in scale that gives exact weight, ability to charge a smart phone seven times and a blue tooth speakerphone.

NEXT CEO Ritu Favre said, "The suitcase featuring a NEXT sensor is an innovative solution that illustrates the creativity out there. It's a natural use case for fingerprint technology and over time this will likely evolve to become a considerable market."

CEO Favre added, "There is a long tail of ideas involving fingerprint sensors being developed around the world. NEXT is involved in a number of such projects, all with a common requirement that the sensor will need to work securely and conveniently for close to 100% of the users. Being uniquely able to offer large-size at an attractive price, NEXT is perfectly positioned for such markets."

ABOUT NEXT Biometrics: Enabled by its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle, NEXT Biometrics (www.NextBiometrics.com) offers high quality area fingerprint sensors at a fraction of the prices of comparable competitors. A wide range of product formats, including smartcards, notebooks, time & attendance, usb-sensors, smartcard readers, secure tokens and access control systems and many more are targeted.

NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA is a publicly listed company headquartered in Oslo, Norway and with sales, support and development subsidiaries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague and Shanghai. Media and Investor contacts for NEXT Biometrics are Ritu Favre (CEO), Ritu.Favre@NEXTbiometrics.com, Tore Etholm Idsoe (former CEO), Tore.Idsoe@NEXTbiometrics.com and Knut Stalen (CFO), Knut.Stalen@NEXTbiometrics.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3138616



Contact:

Brian Dobson

DobsonPR.com

Email Contact

203-613-2222



