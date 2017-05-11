

Foresight 3 VCT plc



Offer closure



The Board of Foresight 3 VCT plc announces that the Offer for Subscription dated 22 March 2017 (the 'Offer') is now closed.



The final allotment was made on 7 April 2017, 302,704 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on that day.



In total the Company allotted 5,254,207 Ordinary Shares under the Offer. Following this offer there are now 55,090,731 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight 3 VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0EQ39B3QF377R15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX