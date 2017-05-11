According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global pumpkin seeds market is expected to reach USD 1,029 million by 2021, growing at an impressive CAGR of more than 15%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005507/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pumpkin seeds market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Pumpkin Seeds Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global pumpkin seeds market is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for superfood seeds because of their high nutrition content. The increasing use of pumpkin seeds as a snack and taste ingredient is one of the major growth drivers of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global pumpkin seeds market into three major segments by end users. They are:

Food

Pumpkin seed oil production

Nutraceuticals

Global pumpkin seeds for food market

The demand for pumpkin seeds and pumpkin seed-based products is increasing and is expected to remain high during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness about the health benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "In the food industry, pumpkin seeds are promoted as a packed superfood and as a supplement in cereals, bakery products, muesli bars, and peanut butter. Apart from being a raw seed snack, the pumpkin seeds are widely used as an additive for juices, yogurt, pasta, cereals, smoothies, salads, and even in sports nutrition products

Global pumpkin seeds for pumpkin seed oil production market

The market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of pumpkin seed oil in various parts of the world as a delicacy and health ingredient has been the major growth driver.

"Pumpkin seed oil is a cold-pressed oil that can be used in salads and also applied on the skin. Furthermore, pumpkin seed oil is rich in vitamin A and E, zinc, omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, as well as antioxidants, which makes it a vital hair supplement," says Manjunath.

Global pumpkin seeds for nutraceuticals market

The market is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The major growth drivers are aging population, high interest from consumers in functional foods that include ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, and increasing use in preventive medicine.

Pumpkin seeds protein powder is the main product in the nutraceuticals category. It is rich in manganese, magnesium, and phosphorus and other minerals like zinc, copper, and iron. Due to these qualities, it is finding wide acceptance among consumers globally.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Conagra Brands

PepsiCo

Qiaqia Food

Rizhao Golden Nut Group

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Meat Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Probiotics Market 2017-2021

Global Frozen Food Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like non-alcoholic beveragesalcoholic beverages, and food services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005507/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com