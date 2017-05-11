Approval of all resolutions

Payment of a special distribution exclusively in cash of €.0.4159 per share on May 31, 2017

The Europcar Groupe (Paris:EUCAR) Annual General Meeting took place on May 10th 2017 at Paris Country Club in Rueil-Malmaison, under the chairmanship of Mr Jean-Paul Bailly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The quorum was equal to 71.25 %.

The General Meeting of Europcar Groupe has approved all the thirty resolutions that were submitted to the vote. It has notably approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and has approved the proposed special distribution of €0.4159 per share for the year 2016. The right to this special distribution will be allocated on May 29th, 2017 and will be paid exclusively in cash on May 31, 2017.

Furthermore, the General Meeting has approved the renewal of the term of office of Mrs Virginie Fauvel and of Mr Philippe Audouin as members of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

The results of the votes are available on the Group Internet website

finance.europcar-group.com

Investor Calendar

H1 2017 Results 26 July 2017 Q3 2017 Results 9 November 2017

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including eight subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The group operates mainly under the Europcar®, InterRent® and Ubeeqo® brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

